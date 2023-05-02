Doing Good: Housing First Inc.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Derek Boulware, CEO, Housing First Inc. joined us on Studio10 to talk about the work they are doing in our community.

Housing First, Inc. is a non-profit agency, whose mission is to end homelessness in southwest Alabama. Housing First, Inc. serves approximately 3200 homeless individuals, families and Military veterans per year, through the coordinated entry system, street outreach, housing, temporary financial assistance, and case management.

Housing First, Inc.

107 St. Francis Street, Suite 1970, Mobile, 36602

www.hfal.org

Housing First on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

