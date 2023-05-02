Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Doing Good: Housing First Inc.

By Joe Emer
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Derek Boulware, CEO, Housing First Inc. joined us on Studio10 to talk about the work they are doing in our community.

Housing First, Inc. is a non-profit agency, whose mission is to end homelessness in southwest Alabama. Housing First, Inc. serves approximately 3200 homeless individuals, families and Military veterans per year, through the coordinated entry system, street outreach, housing, temporary financial assistance, and case management.

Housing First, Inc.

107 St. Francis Street, Suite 1970, Mobile, 36602

www.hfal.org

Housing First on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of Amtrak train-car crash
Mobile PD provides details on deadly crash involving an Amtrak train and vehicle
Kelley Ann Kann ... sentenced to federal prison in embezzlement case.
‘Serial thief’ from Fairhope gets more than five years for embezzling $286,000 from employer
FILE- A closeup of a beam scale is seen in New York on April 3, 2018. Tirzepatide, a drug from...
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care
Donald Jones
UPDATE: Suspected Walmart shoplifter who assaulted store employee arrested
Quinterious Williams ... sentenced to life in prison.
No-show defendant sentenced to life for what prosecutors say was second attempted killing of same Mobile man

Latest News

Blueberry Coffee Cake with Blueberry Mango Syrup
Recipe: Blueberry Coffee Cake with Blueberry Mango Syrup
Greene & Philips: How to pay for a lawyer
Greene & Philips: How to pay for a lawyer
Restless Coffee on Studio10
Restless Coffee on Studio10
The PACT Theatre Company presents Finding Nemo: The Musical Jr.
The PACT Theatre Company presents Finding Nemo: The Musical Jr.