Enjoy this weather while we have it

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a nice cool morning on the Gulf Coast. As we get closer to Memorial Day weekend, we’ll start to see the chances of that fade rapidly so enjoy it while we have it. Temps are starting off in the low 50s as of 5 a.m.

Highs this afternoon will jump all the way to the mid 80s. Our sky will be sunny this morning with an increase in clouds coming this afternoon. There is no rain in the forecast, but the sky will go mostly cloudy by this evening. The clouds should exit during the a.m. hours of Wednesday. Highs remain in the mid to low 80s all week long, but the humidity will surge at the end of the week and mornings will be in the upper 60s this weekend. 40-50% coverage of showers and storms are expected this weekend. If you have any plans, just keep up with the forecast as we get closer to Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.