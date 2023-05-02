Fair weather ahead

(WALA) - We’ll have a real pleasant evening ahead. Temperatures will drop off into the low 70s and then the 60s in the early evening and it will stay clear and comfy.

Looking great again for Wednesday! We’ll wake up to temps in the mid-50s, so a light jacket or a fleece for the kiddos may be required, but not for long. We will warm up quickly and most of us will hit the low 80s in the afternoon. We will have mostly sunny skies and once again, dry conditions.

Thursday will be nice as well, with lows in the mid-50s and highs in the low 80s.

Humidity returns Friday for Cinco De Mayo, but otherwise it should be a nice day with highs in the low 80s.

Unfortunately, the rain chances ramp up over the weekend to the scattered category. At this point, we aren’t under any severe weather zones, but we’ll keep an eye on the weekend as things develop.

