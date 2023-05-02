Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Fatal gas station shooting in Prichard sparked by argument over man, detective testifies

By Brendan Kirby
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A fatal gas station shooting in Prichard earlier this year arose from an argument between two women over a man, a police detective testified Monday.

The shooting claimed the life of Desitny Watson. Michael Pozobyt, a detective with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, testified that the evidence points to Moses Montez Richardson, who was riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle at the Chevron station on St. Stephens Road.

Mobile County District Judge George Zoghby ruled prosecutors could present the case against Richardson to a grand jury for possible indictment. Separately, an attorney for co-defendant Adrianna Gossett, agreed to waive her right to a preliminary hearing Monday. A grand jury will consider a murder charge against her, as well.

The shooting took place in February. Pozobyt testified that he took over the case after the Prichard Police Department transferred it the following month. Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood told FOX10 News that the Sheriff’s Office has jurisdiction throughout the county.

“There’s a new sheriff and, of course, I’m the new district attorney,” he told FOX10 News. “And we want to try some new kind of innovative things to help better serve the citizens and in this case, to try to help citizens and Pritchard. So the sheriff and I agreed that the Sheriff’s Office would investigate this case and take the lead on it.”

Pozobyt testified that Gossett, 26, of Mobile, drove her Chevrolet Tahoe into the parking lot of the gas station, blocking a Dodge Charger driving by Watson. The detective testified that the two women got into an argument over an ex-boyfriend that they shared.

According to Pozobyt’s testimony, Watson reached into the other vehicle and said, “Hand me that.”

Pozobyt testified that Richardson, 22, of Mobile, and Gossett both told investigators that they assumed Watson was referring to a firearm. He added that neither of them told officers they saw her with a gun.

Richardson admitted to firing three times from an AR-15 rifle, Pozobyt testified.

Under cross-examination, Pozobyt testified that surveillance video from the gas station shows the two vehicles side by side but that the view is obstructed.

“It’s difficult to see the occupants of the vehicle,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Scene of Amtrak train-car crash
Mobile PD provides details on deadly crash involving an Amtrak train and vehicle
Kelley Ann Kann ... sentenced to federal prison in embezzlement case.
‘Serial thief’ from Fairhope gets more than five years for embezzling $286,000 from employer
FILE- A closeup of a beam scale is seen in New York on April 3, 2018. Tirzepatide, a drug from...
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care
Theodore man pleads guilty to robbery
Circle K robbery netted Theodore man 100 cigarette cartons, $51 – and a federal conviction

Latest News

National COVID Health Emergency coming to an end
National COVID Health Emergency coming to an end
Prichard Police Department
Prichard PD: Man found dead in Alabama Village
Reginald Fluker ... charged with murder.
Mobile man admitted to mistaken identity nightclub shooting, detective testifies
Man survives crash landing near St. Elmo Airport
Man survives crash landing near St. Elmo Airport