Fatal gas station shooting in Prichard sparked by argument over man, detective testifies

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A fatal gas station shooting in Prichard earlier this year arose from an argument between two women over a man, a police detective testified Monday.

The shooting claimed the life of Desitny Watson. Michael Pozobyt, a detective with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, testified that the evidence points to Moses Montez Richardson, who was riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle at the Chevron station on St. Stephens Road.

Mobile County District Judge George Zoghby ruled prosecutors could present the case against Richardson to a grand jury for possible indictment. Separately, an attorney for co-defendant Adrianna Gossett, agreed to waive her right to a preliminary hearing Monday. A grand jury will consider a murder charge against her, as well.

The shooting took place in February. Pozobyt testified that he took over the case after the Prichard Police Department transferred it the following month. Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood told FOX10 News that the Sheriff’s Office has jurisdiction throughout the county.

“There’s a new sheriff and, of course, I’m the new district attorney,” he told FOX10 News. “And we want to try some new kind of innovative things to help better serve the citizens and in this case, to try to help citizens and Pritchard. So the sheriff and I agreed that the Sheriff’s Office would investigate this case and take the lead on it.”

Pozobyt testified that Gossett, 26, of Mobile, drove her Chevrolet Tahoe into the parking lot of the gas station, blocking a Dodge Charger driving by Watson. The detective testified that the two women got into an argument over an ex-boyfriend that they shared.

According to Pozobyt’s testimony, Watson reached into the other vehicle and said, “Hand me that.”

Pozobyt testified that Richardson, 22, of Mobile, and Gossett both told investigators that they assumed Watson was referring to a firearm. He added that neither of them told officers they saw her with a gun.

Richardson admitted to firing three times from an AR-15 rifle, Pozobyt testified.

Under cross-examination, Pozobyt testified that surveillance video from the gas station shows the two vehicles side by side but that the view is obstructed.

“It’s difficult to see the occupants of the vehicle,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.