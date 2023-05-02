Greene & Philips: How to pay for a lawyer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Today on Studio 10, David Greene from our friends at Greene & Phillips joined us to talk the about attorney fees, and why they aren’t as scary as they seem.

Should people be concerned about being able to afford an attorney after they’ve been injured?

That’s a great question, Joe, and one that we get often. The simple answer is no. The good news is that many personal injury attorneys, including Greene and Phillips, work off of contingency fees. That means you owe us nothing to start working on your case, and we only get paid if we are able to get you a settlement. The only thing they should be concerned about is getting healed.

What are the downsides of not talking to a lawyer after your injury?

If you’ve been injured at all in an auto accident that wasn’t your fault, or on the job, or on someone else’s property, it’s worth talking to a lawyer. Dealing with the insurance company yourself can be a very confusing and time consuming process, and they will always try to offer you much less than your case is really worth. It’s best to let an experienced attorney help guide you through the process so that you can get the healing and help you deserve in the quickest amount of time possible.

What kind of cases do the attorneys at Greene and Phillips handle?

We handle car accidents, trucking accidents, product liability cases, workers comp, aviation accidents, construction accidents, slip and fall, and maritime.

How does someone know if they have a potential case?

The simple answer is that if you’ve been injured at all by someone else’s recklessness or negligence, you should at least talk to a lawyer.

How can someone contact you if they are in need of help?

They can call us at 300-2000, find us at greenephillips.com, or just stop by our office anytime. At Greene & Phillips you never need an appointment. We’ll sit down with you over a Coke or a cup of coffee, and hear what you are going through, and let you know if there’s some way that we can help. The consultation is completely free.

