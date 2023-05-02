Here’s the new Mississippi car tag

Advertise With Us
The new license plates will begin being issued starting with January 2024 renewals.
Mississippi has approved a new standard license plate.
Mississippi has approved a new standard license plate.(none)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi has approved a new standard license plate. The new license plates will begin being issued starting with January 2024 renewals. 

“We had so many fantastic designs submitted that it was really tough to pick only one winner,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “The clear talent and creativity of Mississippians were well on display. We are excited to announce the new design and hope that drivers can enjoy showcasing it on road trips both near and far.” 

In November 2022, Governor Reeves kicked off a campaign for Mississippians to help redesign the standard license plate.

The License Tag Commission, consisting of the Governor, Commissioner of Revenue, State Treasurer, and Attorney General, accepted submissions from November 1 through November 30.

After receiving over 400 submissions, a winner has been selected. The winner of the tag design contest is Leah Frances Eaton of Starkville, Mississippi.

Governor Reeves thanks every Mississippian who submitted a design for the contest.

