How to drive small business growth

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to a recent survey, today’s economic uncertainty makes more than half of employed adults more interested in working for themselves and being their own boss, however the majority of small business owners say they are unable to “turn off” from regularly thinking about work, while more than half are overwhelmed with their responsibilities.

As National Small Business Week approaches this Spring, what steps should business owners be taking to revamp their processes, reach new customers and grow their businesses in 2023 and beyond? And for those thinking about taking the leap to become their own boss… author, expert, and podcast host Natalie Franke offer tips and discusses:

  • The why behind the surge in entrepreneurship – more than half of employed adults say they’ve considered leaving their current job to work for themselves—and 44% say they considered it within the past year
  • Overcoming common small business challenges – such as pricing services, booking new leads, setting boundaries, getting ghosted and how to use new tech like ChatGTP
  • How government can better support the self-employed – 84% of business owners think there should be more government resources and financial assistance dedicated to supporting them

This interview is provided by: HoneyBook

