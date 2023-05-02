How the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency next week impacts you

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In roughly a week, the national COVID-19 public health emergency will end. Now, it does NOT mean COVID goes away. But it will have an impact on some programs that have been in place for the last three years.

With COVID cases decreasing across the nation, the Biden Administration will declare an end to the nation’s public health emergency on May 11.

The public health emergency was put in place in 2020 to alleviate some costs for Americans.

“It doesn’t mean that COVID stops happening and goes away. We’re just going to, you know, we’re going to have to move on to business as usual,” said Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Kevin Michaels.

Data reporting, access to free tests and free vaccines and Medicaid coverage are three main areas that will be impacted.

“Some CDC data may become less reliable because of data not being reported to CDC from certain states,” said Dr. Wes Stubblefield, medical officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Alabama, however, will be one of the few that will continue reporting positive cases to the CDC.

One health expert adds, vaccines will be free until they run out or the vaccine expires.

“Eventually, probably later this year, the vaccine will go into the private market meaning that when you go and get a vaccine, you’ll pay a copay,” said Stubblefield.

But vaccine requirements will change.

“We’re going to the bivalent vaccine and the recommendations are anybody that is 65 years or older, get one dose of the bivalent vaccine…and then they’re good for the rest of their life,” explains Michaels.

Tests will still be free until a certain point at which some people may begin paying a copay to get tested.

The final and most important area that will be impacted – Medicaid, with some now at risk of losing coverage. During the pandemic, Medicaid was required to keep people enrolled. With the requirement now out the window with the end of this public health emergency, people will have to apply for coverage again.

For information on how to renew Medicaid coverage, click here.

The Mobile County Health Departments adds, they will continue to provide vaccines and tests at the Southwest Public Health Clinic and festival Center until they run out of supplies, which could happen as soon as this summer.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.