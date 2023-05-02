Advertise With Us
Jefferson Co. Coroner’s Office looking for families of 4 people who recently died

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office is requesting the assistance of the public in locating family of four individuals who recently died in Jefferson County.

Jeffrey Lee Wilhoit, 63, was found in the 100 block of Sharit Lane in Gardendale at 4:28 p.m. on August 13. There is no evidence of trauma or foul play.

Yolanda Miquesha Brantley, 44, was found unresponsive inside a friend’s home in the 6500 block of 1st Avenue North in Birmingham. There is no evidence of foul play or trauma in her death.

Juan Lara Maldonado, 62, died of natural causes at Legacy Health and Rehabilitation in Pleasant Grove. She previously lived in Cullman. A photo of Maldonado is not available.

Lillie Richardson, 81, died of natural causes in the 1200 block of 17st Street South in Birmingham. She was a tenant at South Health and Rehabilitation. A photo of Richardson is not available.

If you are family or if you have knowledge of family, please call the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603.

