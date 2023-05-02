Advertise With Us
Knightingales on Studio10

By Chelsey Sayasane
May. 2, 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Knightingales has been popping up since July 2022. The mobile boutique is based out of Saraland, AL but pops up all across the coast in their fun1967 Scout Adventurer.

Their next pop ups scheduled are below:

Cedar Street Social 05/05/2023

Christmas in July Boutique Bash July 14 & 15

Follow their social media, @shopknightingales for pop ups and new arrivals or visit our website for weekly drops www.knightingalesboutique.com.

