MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With less than a month to go until hurricane season, now is the time to prepare. What do you need? Where will you go?

As hurricane preparedness week continues there are certainly things you need to buy and get ready, but there’s also some things we want you to think about.

You need to know your risks. Are you vulnerable to storm surge? If you don’t know you need to check out the National Hurricane Center website and find out.

How about freshwater flooding? Are you vulnerable to that? Are you in a low-lying area? That’s also something you need to know.

If you do have to leave, what evacuation zone are you in?

These are all things you need to know before the season starts.

Let’s also talk about some risks that we know are certain.

We are all vulnerable to hurricane force winds everywhere in our viewing area. You need to have your house prepared for that and know what to do with hurricane force winds.

In the same vein, we are all vulnerable to tornadoes and the dangers that come with those as a system makes landfall.

And even if a storm doesn’t hit us locally, if it’s anywhere in the Gulf, that will create deadly rip currents along our beaches.

These are all things we need to think about before the season even starts.

