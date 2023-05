Almost eleven months ago, an unthinkable act of gun violence forever changed Saint Stephen’s, taking away the lives of three beloved members of our community and deeply affecting many other lives. Since June 16, our community has chosen to focus on the love of God and the profound witness of our martyrs of Saint Stephen’s. They have inspired us to focus on how the church can continue to be a place that welcomes all, in the hope and promise of God that life is always on the other side of tragedy and even death. Saint Stephen’s has chosen to lean into Jesus’ resurrection and victory to be the defining ethic of our faith. This has been a shared effort, and we give thanks to each of you, as together we have taught one another about the Christian faith.

Today, Findlay Smith has accepted a guilty plea for the capital murder charges in this case, and he will spend the rest of his life in prison. There will be no trial. Therefore, our community can invest energy on how to model God’s unconditional love and be a place of healing and resurrection. As this chapter closes, we offer prayers for the families of Sharon, Bart, and Jane. We offer prayers for all the lives who have been - and continue to be - altered by this tragedy, especially those who were in the Parish Hall on June 16. As difficult as it is, we pray that God’s redeeming love may reach Mr. Smith as he lives with the consequences of his actions for the rest of his life.

Yesterday afternoon, a concrete slab was poured where we are building a labyrinth. It is to be a place of pilgrimage and healing, a place where people are always welcome, and a place where love always has the final word. This Sunday, May 7, we invite you to write messages of hope and love upon the foundation of our labyrinth, so that those who will walk in the future may be supported by your prayers and the prayers of our community. Baskets of chalk will be available after all services.

It is the season of Easter. We proclaim God’s victory as we say, “Alleluia, Christ is risen!” May the hope of our faith in Jesus be our strong rock and consolation in these tender and difficult moments.