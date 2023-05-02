Mayor Sandy Stimpson delivers annexation proposal to city council

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Several weeks ago, Mayor Sandy Stimpson proposed four annexation scenarios that would bring neighborhoods in West Mobile inside city limits. Today the mayor’s administration officially proposed map a which is made up of areas near Schillinger and Howells Ferry, areas near Schillinger and Leroy Stevens, areas near Airport and Snow Road and the Kings Branch subdivision. Chief of Staff James Barber said these areas would vote independently on whether or not to be annexed.

“I need to reiterate that the city council doesn’t annex anything this is merely calling for the vote in these particular neighborhoods,” said Barber.

Annexation is a priority for Mayor Stimpson and his administration as they say bringing the city’s population over 200,000 would make mobile eligible for population-based grants.

A major concern for some residents however is what will happen to the black majority voting age of the city. According to a PFM study the current voting age population is 49% black, 43% white and 6% other. Under map A the PFM study says it would be almost even between black and white.

“If that’s going to change what is the message to the black communities about why giving that up is in their best interest,” said Ben Harris.

“I vote based on what you plan to do once you get into office. I think that’s what the focus ought to be on. Mobile out to be growing not just on race or maintaining a racial balance,” said Michael Woodard.

Former District 1 councilman Fred Richardson and the group Stand Up Mobile voiced concerns over the other category swaying the majority.

“If you add others to the white population,” said Richardson. “That’s who they’re going to vote for they’re going to take you down.”

Councilman Cory Penn took exception to that view.

“To put them in a category with Caucasians is very disrespectful,” said Penn. “I’m sure you ain’t spoke to every Asian and every white person and ask are yall voting together.”

Council members say there is no timeline on when they plan to vote on the annexation proposal but because it was introduced today the earliest it could be voted on is next week.

