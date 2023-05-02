MCSO: Pilot injured in ultra-light aircraft crash

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The pilot of an ultra-light aircraft was injured in a crash in Mobile County Monday morning.

According to details released Tuesday by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and other emergency personnel responded to Monday’s crash in the area west of St. Elmo Airport.

The aircraft had engine failure at altitude of about 1,000 feet and was forced to go down in a large dirt pit west of Ramsey Road at U.S. 90, according to the sheriff’s office. The area was very remote and required 4-wheel drive vehicles to access, authorities said.

First responders found the pilot, Mike Schoonmaker, 51, trapped under the plane. He was conscious when he was extracted and taken to an area hospital, authorities said.

