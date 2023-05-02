Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MCSO: Pilot injured in ultra-light aircraft crash

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The pilot of an ultra-light aircraft was injured in a crash in Mobile County Monday morning.

According to details released Tuesday by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and other emergency personnel responded to Monday’s crash in the area west of St. Elmo Airport.

The aircraft had engine failure at altitude of about 1,000 feet and was forced to go down in a large dirt pit west of Ramsey Road at U.S. 90, according to the sheriff’s office. The area was very remote and required 4-wheel drive vehicles to access, authorities said.

First responders found the pilot, Mike Schoonmaker, 51, trapped under the plane. He was conscious when he was extracted and taken to an area hospital, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of Amtrak train-car crash
Mobile PD provides details on deadly crash involving an Amtrak train and vehicle
Kelley Ann Kann ... sentenced to federal prison in embezzlement case.
‘Serial thief’ from Fairhope gets more than five years for embezzling $286,000 from employer
FILE- A closeup of a beam scale is seen in New York on April 3, 2018. Tirzepatide, a drug from...
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care
Donald Jones
UPDATE: Suspected Walmart shoplifter who assaulted store employee arrested
Quinterious Williams ... sentenced to life in prison.
No-show defendant sentenced to life for what prosecutors say was second attempted killing of same Mobile man

Latest News

Mobile Community Action Head Start/Early Head Start
Mobile Community Action Head Start/Early Head Start
Sea turtle nesting season underway on Gulf Coast beaches
Sea turtle nesting season underway on Gulf Coast beaches
Work has already been happening at the Hancock County Fairgrounds thanks to previous RESTORE...
Four South Mississippi projects receive almost $14M in RESTORE Act funds
MPD: Thieves steal pizza, soft drink from delivery person