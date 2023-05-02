Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Meth trafficker sentenced

A woman was sentenced to over a decade in prison, a month after a jury found her guilty of...
A woman was sentenced to over a decade in prison, a month after a jury found her guilty of trafficking in meth.(Office of the State Attorney, Fourteenth Judicial Circuit of Florida)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was sentenced to over a decade in prison, a month after a jury found her guilty of trafficking in meth.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, 48-year-old Jacqueline Michelle Long was charged with trafficking and possession.

The charges stem from an investigation in 2021 with Bay County Sheriff’s Office. A search warrant was served, where Long and a co-defendant were present.

When searching the residence, deputies testified they found 34 grams of meth in two bags, and hundreds of small bags for distributing meth, cash, and digital scales.

In bodycam footage shown to jurors, Long told the responding officers the drugs were hers and “there ain’t no more to find, you found it all.”

Circuit Court Judge Devin Collier sentenced her to 12 years in prison and fined $100,000.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of Amtrak train-car crash
Mobile PD provides details on deadly crash involving an Amtrak train and vehicle
Kelley Ann Kann ... sentenced to federal prison in embezzlement case.
‘Serial thief’ from Fairhope gets more than five years for embezzling $286,000 from employer
FILE- A closeup of a beam scale is seen in New York on April 3, 2018. Tirzepatide, a drug from...
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care
Donald Jones
UPDATE: Suspected Walmart shoplifter who assaulted store employee arrested
Quinterious Williams ... sentenced to life in prison.
No-show defendant sentenced to life for what prosecutors say was second attempted killing of same Mobile man

Latest News

Man survives crash landing near St. Elmo Airport
MCSO: Pilot injured in ultra-light aircraft crash
Mobile Community Action Head Start/Early Head Start
Mobile Community Action Head Start/Early Head Start
Sea turtle nesting season underway on Gulf Coast beaches
Sea turtle nesting season underway on Gulf Coast beaches
Work has already been happening at the Hancock County Fairgrounds thanks to previous RESTORE...
Four South Mississippi projects receive almost $14M in RESTORE Act funds
MPD: Thieves steal pizza, soft drink from delivery person