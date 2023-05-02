Advertise With Us
Mobile Community Action Head Start/Early Head Start

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -

In recognition of Community Action Month, Mobile Community Action’s Head Start and Early Head Start Programs and Highpoint Baptist Church have collaborated to Host a Community Family Fun Day on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Highpoint Baptist Church located at 2421 Lott Rd

Mobile Community Action’s Head Start and Early Head Start Programs deliver high-quality, comprehensive, age-appropriate school readiness services that support the total needs of the child (ren) and families we serve, both within the educational setting and within the community, at no cost.

Mobile Community Action Head Start/Early Head Start 461 Donald Street Mobile, AL (mcamobile.org) 251-457-5700 ext.1133

Highpoint Baptist Church 2421 Lott Rd Eight Mile, AL (highpointbc.org)

(251) 452-4601

