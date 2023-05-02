Advertise With Us
Mobile man arrested on child pornography charges

David Bryant Utsey
David Bryant Utsey(Mobile County Sheriff's Office)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force today arrested a Mobile man on child pornography charges.

David Bryant Utsey, 56, was charged with five counts of pornography possession material to minors and five counts of pornography with intent to distribute, according to the MCSO.

The office said MCSO detectives pulled over the vehicle that Utsey was driving about 8:30 a.m. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into Mobile County Metro Jail, the MCSO said.

