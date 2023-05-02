68-year-old Mobile man dies in head-on crash on Snow Road

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred at about 11:35 a.m. Monday just outside Semmes has claimed the life of a Mobile man.

Timothy F. McClure, 68, was fatally injured when the 1977 Toyota Celica he was driving collided head-on with the 2008 Nissan Quest driven by Michael G. Henry, 63, also of Mobile, according to the Alabama Law Enforcment Agency. McClure was pronounced deceased on scene, and Henry was injured and transported to University Medical Hospital for treatment, ALEA said.

The crash occurred on Snow Road, approximately two miles south of the Semmes city limits in Mobile County.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

