MPD: Thieves steal pizza, soft drink from delivery person

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two males robbed a pizza delivery person of delivery items at gunpoint Monday night, the Mobile Police Department said.

Officers responded to Domino’s Pizza at 3871 Airport Blvd., around 9:10 p.m. Monday about a robbery that happened in the 4000 block of Cresthaven Road.

Authorities said the victim reported that the suspects, one of whom was armed with a gun, took the delivery items, which included pizza and a soft drink, then ran away from the scene, police said.

No injuries were reported.

