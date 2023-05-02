Advertise With Us
MPD: Thieves steal pizza, soft drink from delivery person

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two males robbed a pizza delivery person of delivery items at gunpoint Monday night, the Mobile Police Department said.

Officers responded to Domino’s Pizza at 3871 Airport Blvd., around 9:10 p.m. Monday about a robbery that happened in the 4000 block of Cresthaven Road.

Authorities said the victim reported that the suspects, one of whom was armed with a gun, took the delivery items, which included pizza and a soft drink, then ran away from the scene, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

