The PACT Theatre Company presents Finding Nemo: The Musical Jr.

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Finding Nemo: The Musical Jr. starts Thursday, May 4 at The PACT Theatre Company.

The 60-minute musical adaptation features new music by award-winning songwriting team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The musical includes memorable songs such as “Go with the Flow,” and “Just Keep Swimming.”

You can explore the big blue world on stage and purchase tickets through THE PACT Theatre Company’s website HERE.

