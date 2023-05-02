The PACT Theatre Company presents Finding Nemo: The Musical Jr.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Disney’s Finding Nemo JR. is a 60-minute musical adaptation of the beloved 2003 Pixar movie Finding Nemo, with new music by award-winning songwriting team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish, lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his kid Nemo, who longs to explore the world beyond their anemone home. But when Nemo is captured and taken to Sydney, Marlin faces his fears and sets off on an epic adventure across the ocean. With the help of lovable characters such as optimistic Dory, laid-back sea turtle Crush, and the supportive Tank Gang, Marlin and Nemo both overcome challenges on their journey to find each other and themselves. Featuring memorable songs such as “Just Keep Swimming,” “Fish Are Friends Not Food,” and “Go With the Flow,” Finding Nemo JR. brings a vibrant underwater world to life on stage in a story full of family, friendship, and adventure.

Finding Nemo: The Musical Jr

May 4 - May 14, 2023 At The PACT Theatre Company

Show Times

Thursday-Saturday at 7:30pm Sunday at 2pm

For tickets and information visit thepactmobile.com or Facebook.com/thepactmobile. Tickets are on sale now!

The PACT Theatre Company

5025 Cottage Hill Road, Mobile, AL 36609

251-307-5056

boxoffice@thepactmobile.com

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.