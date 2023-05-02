Recipe: Blueberry Coffee Cake with Blueberry Mango Syrup

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

• 1 cup brown sugar

• 2⅔ cups all-purpose flour, divided

• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• 1 cup butter, divided

• 1 cup white sugar

• 1 egg

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 2 teaspoons baking powder

• ½ teaspoon salt

• ½ cup milk

• 1 cup fresh blueberries

• ¼ cup confectioners’ sugar, for dusting

• Blueberry Mango Syrup (recipe separate)

STEPS:

1. Preheat oven to 350ºF. Coat a Bundt or 8″ x 12″ pan well with nonstick cooking spray.

For the topping:

2. Mix brown sugar, ⅔ cup of the flour and the cinnamon in a medium bowl. Cut in ½ cup of the butter and combine; topping mixture will be crumbly. Set aside.

For the cake:

3. Beat the remaining ½ cup butter in large bowl until creamy; add white sugar and beat until fluffy. Add the egg and vanilla, and beat again.

4. Add the remaining 2 cups flour, the baking powder and the salt to the mixture in the bowl, and mix well to combine. Then add the milk and mix well again.

5. Spread half the batter in the prepared pan. Cover with berries and add remaining batter by tablespoons. Cover with topping. 6. Place in preheated oven and bake for 55 to 60 minutes, or until golden brown. Remove pan from oven and place on wire rack to cool. Invert onto a plate after cake has cooled for 15 minutes, and dust with confectioners’ sugar. Serve with Blueberry Mango Syrup.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391

1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715

112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124

4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020

6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552

7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026

25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

