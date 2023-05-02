Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Sea turtle nesting season underway in coastal Alabama

The city has some tips for those who aren’t familiar
By Stephen Moody
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The sea turtle nesting season is officially underway so it’s important to pay attention when you visit the beach.

Residents are familiar with the nesting season, but it’s still important to follow the rules and be cautious.

“This is their home you know, and to be able to nest and do what they need to do, and people just give them space and room, it’s just very important,” Cindy Parks said.

Long-time residents of the island say agree that it’s important but also believe as the city continues to grow, it could make it harder for the turtles.

“My opinion is it’s going to be harder and harder to do as time goes on because Gulf Shores is expanding so much. Full-time residents are increasing every year, and so now it’s not just a summer thing, it’s a year-round thing,” Richard Capps said.

The city has some tips for those who aren’t familiar.

-Avoid using flashlights or flash photography at night.

-Keep your distance from the adult turtles on the beach.

-Leave sea turtle tracks undisturbed and of course, do not disturb any sea turtle nests.

If you do spot any sea turtles, you are asked to report them to 866-732-8878.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of Amtrak train-car crash
Mobile PD provides details on deadly crash involving an Amtrak train and vehicle
Kelley Ann Kann ... sentenced to federal prison in embezzlement case.
‘Serial thief’ from Fairhope gets more than five years for embezzling $286,000 from employer
FILE- A closeup of a beam scale is seen in New York on April 3, 2018. Tirzepatide, a drug from...
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care
Donald Jones
UPDATE: Suspected Walmart shoplifter who assaulted store employee arrested
Quinterious Williams ... sentenced to life in prison.
No-show defendant sentenced to life for what prosecutors say was second attempted killing of same Mobile man

Latest News

Know Your Risks
Know Your Risks
David Bryant Utsey
Mobile man arrested on child pornography charges
Man survives crash landing near St. Elmo Airport
MCSO: Pilot injured in ultra-light aircraft crash
Mobile Community Action Head Start/Early Head Start
Mobile Community Action Head Start/Early Head Start