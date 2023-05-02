Sea turtle nesting season underway in coastal Alabama

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The sea turtle nesting season is officially underway so it’s important to pay attention when you visit the beach.

Residents are familiar with the nesting season, but it’s still important to follow the rules and be cautious.

“This is their home you know, and to be able to nest and do what they need to do, and people just give them space and room, it’s just very important,” Cindy Parks said.

Long-time residents of the island say agree that it’s important but also believe as the city continues to grow, it could make it harder for the turtles.

“My opinion is it’s going to be harder and harder to do as time goes on because Gulf Shores is expanding so much. Full-time residents are increasing every year, and so now it’s not just a summer thing, it’s a year-round thing,” Richard Capps said.

The city has some tips for those who aren’t familiar.

-Avoid using flashlights or flash photography at night.

-Keep your distance from the adult turtles on the beach.

-Leave sea turtle tracks undisturbed and of course, do not disturb any sea turtle nests.

If you do spot any sea turtles, you are asked to report them to 866-732-8878.

