Sisters for Life Expo set for Saturday
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This Saturday’s upcoming Sisters for Life Health and Wellness Expo will focus on overall health and wellness for women, particularly mental health.
A portion of the proceeds from the event will be awarded in scholarships to young women who are entering college to study medicine.
Candace Houston and Amberly Harris from Nspire U visited the FOX10 News Studios and spoke with Lenise Ligon about the expo.
Sisters for Life Health and Wellness Expo
Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Place: Mobile Convention Center, 1 S. Water St.
Admission: $5
