Sisters for Life Expo set for Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This Saturday’s upcoming Sisters for Life Health and Wellness Expo will focus on overall health and wellness for women, particularly mental health.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will be awarded in scholarships to young women who are entering college to study medicine.

Candace Houston and Amberly Harris from Nspire U visited the FOX10 News Studios and spoke with Lenise Ligon about the expo.

Sisters for Life Health and Wellness Expo

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Place: Mobile Convention Center, 1 S. Water St.

Admission: $5

