Springhill Avenue at McGregor Avenue closed for emergency utility, signal repairs

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The intersection of Springhill Avenue at McGregor Avenue has been closed in both directions for emergency repairs to utility lines and traffic signals in the area, according to the city of Mobile.

The work is expected to last into the evening hours, city officials said Tuesday afternoon.

Drivers are asked to use Moffat Road or Interstate 65 to bypass this section of Springhill Avenue.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.