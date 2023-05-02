Talking with author Christina Curtis about her new book Choosing Greatness

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We were joined by Christina Curtis, the founder of Curtis Leadership Consulting, about her new book, Choosing Greatness: An Evidence-Based Approach to Achieving Exceptional Outcomes.

Christina’s groundbreaking new book simplifies success by giving us exclusive, front-row access to the daily choices made by exceptionally successful leaders and athletes. It highlights the habits that hold you back and the choices that move you forward.

How to interrupt those habits:

o Respond vs React: In that space between an event and our reaction to it lies a space we can expand. Christina shared three recommended techniques to slow yourself down like Neo from The Matrix - so you can choose the action that best serves your long-term goals instead of reacting automatically and habitually plugging past behaviors into the present.

o Shake hands with your inner critic. When something goes wrong, we habitually make it mean that there is something wrong with us. She talked about how to interrupt your negative thinking patterns in minutes and finally turn down the internal churn!

o Follow in the footsteps of giants: In addition to sharing insights from her decades of experience in business psychology, Christina also opened the door to her conversations with industry titans and Olympic medalists to share the daily choices they make when seeking more in terms of their happiness, relationships, and results.

About the Book:

In Choosing Greatness, Christina Curtis combines her decades of practical experience in business psychology and her conversations with some of the greatest leaders of our generation—Richard Branson, CEO of the Virgin Group; Javier Rodriguez, CEO of DaVita Inc.; Jonathan Johnson, CEO of Overstock.com; Teena Piccione, an executive at Google; Lara Merriken, founder of LÄRABAR®; and more—to teach you how to unlock the full potential of the greatest change agent imaginable: your own mind.

About the Author:

Christina Curtis is the founder of Curtis Leadership Consulting based in Denver, Colorado, supporting a range of high-achieving clients from world-class entrepreneurs to executives from Fortune 500 companies and Olympic athletes. A thought leader on motivation and goal attainment, she has written articles and been featured in Harvard Business Review, Forbes, Psychology Today, Entrepreneur, and Fortune magazines. She earned her master’s degree in organizational psychology, is certified in NeuroLeadership, and is an accredited Master Coach, a designation held by less than 2 percent of coaches globally.

