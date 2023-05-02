Advertise With Us
Teen charged with murder of pregnant 16-year-old in Gulfport shooting; three others arrested

By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Brenton Brumfield, 15, is under arrest and being charged for the murder of 16-year-old Kamori Lake, who was 3-and-a-half months pregnant.

At around 1:21 p.m. Sunday afternoon, officers with Gulfport PD arrived to the 4000 block of 32nd Street after receiving reports of the shooting. As the investigation progressed, it was found that Brumfield had pointing a firearm at Lake and discharged it, causing the fatal injury.

19-year-old Jamarrion Jackson and two other juveniles, 13 and 17, were also taken into custody and each charged with one count of hindering the prosecution of another.

Brumfield is charged with 2nd degree murder and one count of homicide of an unborn child. He is being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

Jackson’s bond is set at $25,000. The two juveniles were taken to the Harrison County Youth Detention Center.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Gulfport PD at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

