US Marshals Service still recovering from ransomware attack

The U.S. Marshals Service said ransomware affected one of its systems earlier this year.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(CNN) - The U.S. Marshals Service is working on updating a computer system hit by a ransomware attack earlier this year.

An agency spokesperson shared Monday that it will soon bring a new version of the system online with better security after, back in February, hackers hit a computer network used by the secretive marshals service unit known as the Technical Operations Group.

The group uses high-tech surveillance methods to track fugitives.

The agency said at the time that the affected computer system held “law enforcement sensitive information.”

The data included personal information of subjects of U.S. Marshals Service investigations and employees.

The U.S. Marshals Service said most critical tools related to the network “were restored within 30 days of the breach discovery.”

