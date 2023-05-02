Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

WATCH: Deputy helps woman deliver baby along side of highway

Florida deputy helps deliver baby on the side of a highway. (Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLANT CITY, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida deputy helped deliver a baby on the side of a highway over the weekend.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Master Deputy Daniel “Red” Jones successfully helped a woman deliver a child while on Highway 60 in Plant City.

Authorities said on Sunday a driver approached Jones in a panic stating that his pregnant wife was about to give birth.

Jones called for Hillsborough County Fire and Rescue units to respond while also jumping into action to assist the mother.

A video shared by the sheriff’s office shows Jones providing encouragement and emotional support for the woman.

According to Sheriff Chad Chronister, this wasn’t the first time Jones had been part of a childbirth and he used his training to ensure another safe delivery.

“I am extremely proud of Master Deputy Jones’ quick actions and dedication to serving our community,” Chronister said. “This is his third time assisting with delivering a baby!”

The mother of six ended up giving birth to a healthy baby girl while in the front seat of the car that afternoon.

“I wish mom, dad and their new baby girl all the joy and happiness,” Chronister said.

Fire and rescue units transported both mother and child to a nearby hospital for further evaluation and care.

Jones has been with Hillsborough County since December 2001 and said he was thrilled to help welcome the baby girl into the world. He also recommended the little girl be named “Red.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of Amtrak train-car crash
Mobile PD provides details on deadly crash involving an Amtrak train and vehicle
Kelley Ann Kann ... sentenced to federal prison in embezzlement case.
‘Serial thief’ from Fairhope gets more than five years for embezzling $286,000 from employer
FILE- A closeup of a beam scale is seen in New York on April 3, 2018. Tirzepatide, a drug from...
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care
Donald Jones
UPDATE: Suspected Walmart shoplifter who assaulted store employee arrested
Quinterious Williams ... sentenced to life in prison.
No-show defendant sentenced to life for what prosecutors say was second attempted killing of same Mobile man

Latest News

Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in a transient camp near UC Davis on Monday
2 fatal stabbings, 1 attempt rattle California college town
FILE - President Joe Biden walks along a stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso Texas,...
Biden sending 1,500 troops for Mexico border migrant surge
Carnival selling tickets now for Mobile cruises
Carnival selling tickets now for Mobile cruises
Pastor Ryan Wells hugs Nathan Brewer, the father of Brittany Brewer who was found dead, after a...
Woman IDs 4 of 7 Oklahoma bodies as daughter, grandchildren
Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, speaks during a meeting of the House Judiciary Committee in the...
Judge rejects Zooey Zephyr effort to return to Montana House