Woman charged with battery against Congressman Gaetz

A woman is in custody after she allegedly assaulted Congressman Matt Gaetz.
A woman is in custody after she allegedly assaulted Congressman Matt Gaetz.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman is in custody after she allegedly assaulted Congressman Matt Gaetz.

Officials say on Saturday, Gaetz and his wife attended Beaches Wine and Food Festival in Sandestin.

In an arrest report, Gaetz told Walton County Sheriff’s deputies that a woman, identified as 41-year-old Selena J. Chambers, threw a drink on him and cursed at him.

When Chambers spoke to deputies, she said she tripped and spilled her drink on Gaetz.

No physical injuries were reported.

Chamber was arrested on charges of battery on an elected official, which is a felony. She’s also facing misdemeanor battery charges. She was transported to Walton County Jail.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Gaetz stated:

“I will never allow the safety of Northwest Floridians to be comprised. I will be pressing charges against this individual in order to uphold the civility our community deserves. Thank you to the Walton County Sheriff’s office for taking swift action.”

