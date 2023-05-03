Advertise With Us
7-month-old in allegedly stolen car found safe; Amber Alert canceled

By 16 News Now and Gray News staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU/Gray News) - An Amber Alert issued for a 7-month-old boy from Indianapolis has been canceled after he was found safe.

The Indianapolis Police Department said 7-month-old Jackson Shugars was located hours after an Amber Alert was issued for him. The baby was inside a car when it was allegedly stolen at 7:41 p.m. in Indianapolis, WNDU reports.

Police said that Jackson appeared to be fine following the ordeal, but he was being checked out by medics as a precaution.

The allegedly stolen car was also located.

Police said the investigation was ongoing.

