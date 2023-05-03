Advertise With Us
Boards, blades, and bikes! Pensacola opens new skate park

By Lacey Beasley
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Skaters in Pensacola were over the moon with Tuesday’s grand opening of their biggest and baddest skate park.

It was filled with all the flips and tricks, and thousands came out, packing out the park. From toddlers to seniors, all were welcome.

“Game changer, city changer for Pensacola, incredible,” said Chad Cage, avid skateboarder.

Boards, blades and bikes whizzed by in every direction.

“It’s amazing,” said Bobby Averett, 8, and Maverick McKinney, 10. “Yeah, it’s very good.”

The $2 million dollar Blake Doyle Community Skate Park came to fruition in 2015. Construction broke ground in August, and nine months later, the park is packed.

“Legendary,” said Anthony Blackston. “It beat my expectations out of the park. This is nice.”

Whether skaters are on four wheels or two, they better hang on tight.

“I do cringe a little bit because I told him if he’s bleeding or breaks anything, he’s going to have to find his own way home because I’m not taking him,” said Betty Beasley, a grandmother attending with her grandson.

Beasley roadtripped from Niceville with her grandson just for the grand opening.

While others, have been along for the ride since the beginning.

“I’ve been going to the city hall meetings for this skate park,” said Owen Emery. “I’ve been waiting for this, I’m so glad this came to be.”

It is 25,000 square feet of concrete and turf, which sits directly underneath I-110.

Abby Cages showed FOX10 News her prized possession, her skateboard. Before Tuesday, she and her dad did not have many places to skate.

“Our house,” said Abby and Chad Cage. “Yeah, our house. We have a mini ramp in our backyard.”

Some said this is the best skate park the gulf coast has ever seen.

“This is better than Fort Walton, Milton, Crestview, and all the area parks, this is better,” said Blackston. “Top notch.”

The park is open from dawn to dusk.

