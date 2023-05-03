Braves Hall of Famer John Smoltz speaks at Hope for Healing event

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Victory Health Partners hosted its 12th annual “Hope for Healing” event Tuesday night. It’s one of the nonprofit’s biggest fundraisers and the keynote speaker was a big name in sports, Hall of Famer, former Atlanta Braves’ pitcher and current FOX Major League Baseball Analyst John Smoltz.

The night all to help Victory Health keep delivering affordable healthcare on the Gulf Coast.

“Down here is a lot of Brave’s country,” said Smoltz, “When you’re playing baseball, you realize the intercity and the local area come to support you, but there’s so many more areas who come to support you. This is one of them.”

It was Smoltz first time being in Mobile. In an exclusive interview, FOX10 News caught up with Smoltz before he spoke to a crowd of more than a thousand at the Hope for Healing event at the Convention Center.

Smoltz told FOX10 News he fondly remembers Mobile’s own legend and Hall of Famer, Hank Aaron. “He was a guy that would stand over in spring training and you would look at him and go, ‘that’s one of the greatest players of all time?’ and you wouldn’t know that through his humility. Every time I got a chance to be around Hank Aaron, he shook my hand. He always gave me respect. He honored my career when I was in awe of his career,” said Smoltz.

The packed room inside the Mobile Convention Center was there to see Smoltz, but also raise money for Victory Health Partners.

Kim Garrett, Director of Victory Health Partners said, “We have over a thousand people here and what that means is we have over a thousand opportunities to raise awareness, raise support for Victory Health Partners which takes care of adults who don’t have health insurance all throughout the Gulf Coast.”

Victory Health Partners is a faith-based medical practice in Mobile for adults 19-64 who are uninsured. Garrett said the nonprofit offers more than 150 different partners and specialists who will see its patients because of fundraisers like “Hope for Healing”.

The night started with food, faith based music and testimonies. It ended with a Q and A segment between Smoltz and FOX10′S own Joe Emer.

