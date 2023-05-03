Advertise With Us
Calvin Davis, Olympic medalist in 400 hurdles, dies at 51

FILE - United States gold medalist Derrick Adkins is flanked by teammate and bronze medalist...
FILE - United States gold medalist Derrick Adkins is flanked by teammate and bronze medalist Calvin Davis, left, and silver medalist Samuel Matete of Zambia, right, after the 400 meter hurdle final at the 1996 Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta, Thursday, Aug. 1, 1996. Calvin Davis, the Olympic bronze medalist in the 400 hurdles at the 1996 Atlanta Games, has died. He was 51. The University of Arkansas, where he went to school, said Davis died Monday, May 1, 2023. No cause of death was given. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke, File)(ED REINKE | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Calvin Davis, the Olympic bronze medalist in the 400 hurdles at the 1996 Atlanta Games, has died. He was 51.

The University of Arkansas, where he went to school, said Davis died Monday. USA Track and Field also confirmed the death. No cause was given.

A 400-meter runner early in his career, Davis found his calling in the 400 hurdles. He finished behind teammate Derrick Adkins and Samuel Matete of Zambia at the 1996 Olympics.

Born in Alabama, Davis was a high school track and football standout before attending Wallace State Community College in Hanceville, Alabama. He transferred to Arkansas, where he won NCAA titles in the 400.

Davis was part of the U.S. team that won the 4x400 relay at the 1995 world indoor championships in Spain.

Soon after, he started switching over to hurdles and later became a coach.

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

