The City of Daphne celebrates Public Works Day with event Wednesday morning

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne residents got an exciting opportunity Wednesday morning to learn more about the vehicles that keep the city going during the city’s annual Public Works Day at W.O. Lott Park

“Public works equipment show today turned out great. Kids are coming out. Giving us an opportunity to give back to the community, as well as giving us an opportunity to show some of the equipment that we use day-to-day to maintain the city,” Public Works Director Ronnie Huskey said.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to take the children out and explore and see what our city has to offer. They go to each truck, and they get to find out a little about what it does for our city and how it helps out,” Sarah Marzella said.

And it was a team effort from transportation, construction, mowing, and public safety. It was fun for all ages! As kids picked out their favorite vehicle.

“I like that one, but no one is allowed to drive it.”

And when they were tired of honking the horns, there were other surprises.

“We have items such as snow cones, popcorn, and snacks to give them where they can actually sit down in the park and enjoy themselves and take a break from school,” Huskey said.

And when they get done with snacks, It was back to the trucks.

“It’s awesome. They love climbing up, being tall, and honking all of the horns.” Marzella said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.