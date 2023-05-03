Advertise With Us
Cooler mornings won’t last much longer

By Michael White
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The cooler mornings won’t last too much longer so we need to enjoy it while we have it. Temperatures as of 5 a.m. are in the low 50s but by Friday I think our morning temps stay above 60 degrees as the air turns more humid. Highs this afternoon will be in the low 80s, and highs through early next week will be in the mid to low 80s each day.

We’ll see a mix of clouds in the sky for the first part of the day followed by a Mostly Sunny sky for the afternoon and for Thursday. Moisture levels rise by the end of the week and the weekend and that will bring back chances for showers and storms. As of now, it looks like the rain coverage will be in the 20-40% range each day through the first part of next week.

