Daphne PD looking for missing teenage boy

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The Daphne Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Officers are searching for 13-year-old Chase Chiepalich in the Lake Forest area. He is about 5 feet tall and weighs 80 pounds. He is wearing a blue polo shirt, jeans, and red shoes and is believed to be traveling on foot in the woods and through residential yards.

Anyone who sees Chase Chiepalich is asked to contact the Daphne Police Department at 251-620-0911.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.