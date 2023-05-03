Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Daphne PD looking for missing teenage boy

Chase Chiepalich
Chase Chiepalich(Daphne Police Department)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The Daphne Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Officers are searching for 13-year-old Chase Chiepalich in the Lake Forest area. He is about 5 feet tall and weighs 80 pounds. He is wearing a blue polo shirt, jeans, and red shoes and is believed to be traveling on foot in the woods and through residential yards.

Anyone who sees Chase Chiepalich is asked to contact the Daphne Police Department at 251-620-0911.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of Amtrak train-car crash
Mobile PD provides details on deadly crash involving an Amtrak train and vehicle
Kelley Ann Kann ... sentenced to federal prison in embezzlement case.
‘Serial thief’ from Fairhope gets more than five years for embezzling $286,000 from employer
FILE- A closeup of a beam scale is seen in New York on April 3, 2018. Tirzepatide, a drug from...
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care
Quinterious Williams ... sentenced to life in prison.
No-show defendant sentenced to life for what prosecutors say was second attempted killing of same Mobile man
Judge finds evidence to present murder charge in a gas station shooting
Fatal gas station shooting in Prichard sparked by argument over man, detective testifies

Latest News

Judge revokes bond of Prichard man charged with 14-year-old’s murder
Judge revokes bond of Prichard man charged with 14-year-old’s murder
Ryan Brelann Kidd ... bond revoked in murder case.
Judge revokes bond of Prichard man charged with 14-year-old’s murder
Daphne Public Works Day
Daphne Public Works Day
The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, but it came after a nearly 16-hour...
Overnight standoff ends in gunfire, death of George Co. man