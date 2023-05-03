Education 4 Life Inc. on Studio 10

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Education 4 Life Inc. (Ed 4 Life) is a non-profit education program that tutors, mentors, and assists students with skill building their academic endeavors while attending school. This program helps them achieve academic success, build their self-esteem, and set education goals to pursue their dreams in life. We serve public and parochial students from elementary through high school and some college level. These skills are developed with the assistance of college students from the University of South Alabama and Spring Hill College. Tutoring is performed in areas of English, math, science, and reading while preparing for the National ACT test. We also instruct them on project building to meet all rubric deadlines. Some online activities are implemented in order to reinforce skills on certain subject content. Computer literacy is a vital component of academic success and the tutors from these schools have obtained these skills while using zoom.

Ed 4 Life is in collaboration with Wilmer Hall Children’s Home to achieve a standard of academic excellence among all levels of students that reside there. The program is also located on the campus of Wilmer Hall in the McDowell Hall building.

Education 4 Life is currently serving 57 students (public and parochial) ranging from K-12. Within this academic year (22-23), 14 out of the 20 elementary students have received A/B honor roll the last three quarters. With the 17 middle school students, 2 have been selected into the National Junior Honor Society (both SPED students). With our 20 high school students, 3 of them have been selected into the National Honor Society and 3 will be graduating with regular diplomas. The 3 boys graduating: one will be attending a four-year university and the other two will be attending a community college. If you would like to support our cause, donate today via our website https://myed4life.org

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.