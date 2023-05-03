Advertise With Us
Expect more sunshine for Thursday

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(WALA) - Get ready for another pleasant and cool night tonight for the Gulf Coast. Dry air is lingering over our area.

Sunshine will return Thursday and daytime highs will be in the mid-80s. We do have an increase in moisture gradually moving into the area by Thursday and Friday.

The cool nights will be over by Friday night. Overnight lows will trend closer to 70 degrees by the weekend.

Spotty rain chances will develop starting in the afternoons and evening by Saturday.

This summerlike pattern will continue through Wednesday of next week.

Mostly sunny for the afternoon
