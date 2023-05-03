Fairhope man arrested after eluding police multiple times

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A Fairhope man was arrested in Foley after allegedly eluding police multiple times since February, according to officials.

Police said they arrested Dylan Dejuan Bradley, 22, on May 2 at a construction site in Foley where he was working. He was arrested on multiple warrants for eluding, first-degree criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and failure to appear.

Authorities said they first came in contact with Bradley on Feb. 11, 2023 when an officer attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle Bradley was operating, but he refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

Bradley drove his vehicle into the woods, fled on foot and evaded arrest, but was located and arrested the following day for a first-degree criminal mischief warrant, according to police.

Officials said Bradley was released on bond and did not follow the conditions of his release.

A deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by Bradley on April 26, but Bradley refused to stop and reached high speeds on the Bayway as the pursuit headed to Mobile, according to authorities.

The pursuit became too dangerous and the officials said they cancelled the pursuit. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said Bradley had six misdemeanor warrants and two felony warrants at the time of the incident.

Deputies said they were able to determine Bradley’s place of work in Foley and coordinated a warrant service to arrest Bradley safely, which they were able to do.

