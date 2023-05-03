Gulf Coast Spotlight: Introducing Burns Estate Planning

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In today’s Gulf Coast Spotlight, we introduce you to Burs Estate Planning. Any reputable financial or estate planner will tell you the time to start planning your retirement is now.

Today, we take a look at 401k’s. What are they? How much should you be contributing and more.

Click on the link to see the interview.

For more information on Burns Estate Planning visit: https://burnsestateplanning.com/

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.