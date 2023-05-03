Introducing Barr Group Mortgage

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Barr Mortgage President/CEO Helga James joined us on Studio10 to tell us how Barr Mortgage can help with all of your mortgage needs.

Below is information sent by Barr Group Mortgage:

Helga James and Elizabeth Moore built up Barr Group Mortgage and have been working together for 16 years. That is 16 years of progressed knowledge and dedication that is expressed through and through this company. Their expertise is imitated through all of our experienced professionals, who look forward to working with you.

When you call Barr Group Mortgage – Barr Group Mortgage, you can expect friendly, professional advice and clear explanations of all of our available mortgage products, including our ARMs. We will walk you through the advantages and risks associated with each loan option and provide the guidance you need to help you make the right decision.

When you work with Barr Group Mortgage, you’ll benefit from our flexible appointments, ongoing availability, and commitment to customer service and satisfaction. You will work with a dedicated professional who will thoroughly evaluate your financial circumstances to help you qualify for a loan that works within your budget. Our goal is to get you the most favorable rate available, all the while working to answer your questions and make the application process as smooth and simple as can be.

Although Barr Group Mortgage is located in Gulf Shores, AL, we do business throughout the entire state of AL! Contact us today to help you make a smart financial decision!

Helga James, Loan officer, President/CEO

Helga has been in the mortgage business since 1998, she loves condo loans and self employed borrowers. Helga has served as the President of the Alabama Mortgage Broker Association and is involved with the National Association. She travels to Washington DC every year to learn what is up and coming in our industry and talk with the groups like FHA, FNMA, and the CFPB. She is a great advocate for borrowers! Helga and Barr Group have been honored to be in the Top 10 Loan Officers and Mortgage Brokerage Offices in Alabama. Helga loves technology in the mortgage process, and feels that communication with all parties involved in the transaction is the best route for a smooth and stress free loan process. She is very proud to have grown Barr Group from one office in Gulf Shores, to several locations in Baldwin County. When she is not at the office, Helga enjoys hiking, camping, and spending time at her cabin at Lake Martin with her family.

Barr Mortgage

https://barrgroupmortgage.com/

251-975-1800

Barr Group Mortgage

1703 Gulf Shores Parkway

Gulf Shores, AL 36542

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.