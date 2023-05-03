Judge revokes bond of Prichard man charged with 14-year-old’s murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard man charged with murder in the death of a 14-year-old boy will remain jailed after a judge on Wednesday revoked his bond following a new arrest.

Mobile police arrested Ryan Brelann Kidd in March after a traffic stop in which officers said they found a gun and marijuana. Mobile County District Judge Jennifer Wright revoked bonds totaling $225,000 in for three charges – murder, shooting into an occupied building and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

Ryan Brelann Kidd ... bond revoked in murder case. (Mobile County Metro Jail)

Kidd, 20, will remain locked up at least until a grand jury decides whether to indict him on those charges.

Mobile Police Officer Paul Callegari testified that he pulled over a vehicle on March 25 for an illegal window tint and discovered marijuana under the passenger seat where Kidd was sitting.

Defense attorney Richard Foreman pressed Callegari about the basis for determining that the gun belonged to his client, noting that there was no fingerprint or DNA evidence. Prosecutors said DNA testing has not been completed. The officer testified that in addition to proximity, officers also learned from the driver’s mother that her son carried only a black gun, which officers found and charged him with. The other gun was silver.

Foreman also argued that his client was entitled to a hearing on the matter within 72 hours of the arrest.

“We’re just now having the hearing today,” he said.

Under Alabama’s new law, people are not required to have a concealed-carry permit to have a gun in vehicles. But the law does require people in cars to disclose that they have guns if pulled over by police, and the officer testified that Kidd did not.

The murder charge stems from a shooting in February last year on Cheshire Drive in Mobile that claimed the life of Daniel Blackmon. Kidd is one of six people charged with murder.

