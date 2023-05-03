Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Judge revokes bond of Prichard man charged with 14-year-old’s murder

By Brendan Kirby
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard man charged with murder in the death of a 14-year-old boy will remain jailed after a judge on Wednesday revoked his bond following a new arrest.

Mobile police arrested Ryan Brelann Kidd in March after a traffic stop in which officers said they found a gun and marijuana. Mobile County District Judge Jennifer Wright revoked bonds totaling $225,000 in for three charges – murder, shooting into an occupied building and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

Ryan Brelann Kidd ... bond revoked in murder case.
Ryan Brelann Kidd ... bond revoked in murder case.(Mobile County Metro Jail)

Kidd, 20, will remain locked up at least until a grand jury decides whether to indict him on those charges.

Mobile Police Officer Paul Callegari testified that he pulled over a vehicle on March 25 for an illegal window tint and discovered marijuana under the passenger seat where Kidd was sitting.

Defense attorney Richard Foreman pressed Callegari about the basis for determining that the gun belonged to his client, noting that there was no fingerprint or DNA evidence. Prosecutors said DNA testing has not been completed. The officer testified that in addition to proximity, officers also learned from the driver’s mother that her son carried only a black gun, which officers found and charged him with. The other gun was silver.

Foreman also argued that his client was entitled to a hearing on the matter within 72 hours of the arrest.

“We’re just now having the hearing today,” he said.

Under Alabama’s new law, people are not required to have a concealed-carry permit to have a gun in vehicles. But the law does require people in cars to disclose that they have guns if pulled over by police, and the officer testified that Kidd did not.

The murder charge stems from a shooting in February last year on Cheshire Drive in Mobile that claimed the life of Daniel Blackmon. Kidd is one of six people charged with murder.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of Amtrak train-car crash
Mobile PD provides details on deadly crash involving an Amtrak train and vehicle
Kelley Ann Kann ... sentenced to federal prison in embezzlement case.
‘Serial thief’ from Fairhope gets more than five years for embezzling $286,000 from employer
FILE- A closeup of a beam scale is seen in New York on April 3, 2018. Tirzepatide, a drug from...
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care
Quinterious Williams ... sentenced to life in prison.
No-show defendant sentenced to life for what prosecutors say was second attempted killing of same Mobile man
Judge finds evidence to present murder charge in a gas station shooting
Fatal gas station shooting in Prichard sparked by argument over man, detective testifies

Latest News

Judge revokes bond of Prichard man charged with 14-year-old’s murder
Judge revokes bond of Prichard man charged with 14-year-old’s murder
Chase Chiepalich
Daphne PD looking for missing teenage boy
Daphne Public Works Day
Daphne Public Works Day
The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, but it came after a nearly 16-hour...
Overnight standoff ends in gunfire, death of George Co. man