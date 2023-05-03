Kings Branch neighbors voice concerns over annexation proposal

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile city council is a step closer to taking a vote on annexation.

During Tuesday’s city council meeting, Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration agreed on a proposal that includes areas near Howell’s Ferry Road and the Kings Branch subdivision.

FOX 10 News spoke with neighbors who were for and against the topic.

The main concern expressed was if annexation will benefit the neighborhoods coming into the city.

...or if they’ll have to spend more of their hard-earned money.

Kings Branch is one of many neighborhoods that could become a part of the city.

Mayor Stimpson’s administration proposed map A over the other three proposals.

Map A includes areas near Schillinger and Howell’s Ferry, Airport and Snow Road, as well as the Kings Branch subdivision.

Nina Gunn who is a HOA board member that lives in the subdivision says she’s for it.

“I’m open to it hoping to see it may relieve us a little bit of some of the things, but it may not,” Gunn said. “But also we’re considered to be in no man’s land. So maybe we’ll have a sense of belonging.”

Kings Branch sits right on the border between Mobile and Semmes.

Another neighbor Donell Jones says he’s against annexation and isn’t confident it will solve existing problems.

“I feel like it’s going to increase bills and stuff like that and other than that I don’t see what it’s offering,” Jones sadi. “If you annex some of the residential, and other things may go up I’m not 100% sure.”

After the city council votes on the proposed map neighbors will have the opportunity to decide if they want to be annexed in.

Tismarh Lovett says she prefers to have a voice in a city she’s paying taxes in.

“I would rather have the vote. I’m born and raised in Maysville Alabama so moving out here did kind of take my voice away,” Lovett said. “As far as the concerns for the city I would rather have a voice in the city.”

Gunn agreed.

“We’re still paying the 10% when we go down the street to Hobby Lobby or other places we have to pay that 10% sales tax anyway,” Gunn said. “Most of shop out in town so we’re still paying those taxes for it.”

It’s unclear when the city council will vote on the proposal.

It’s possible sometime next week.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.