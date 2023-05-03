Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Man accused of shooting into Memphis TV station to undergo mental evaluation

The man charged with shooting into a Memphis TV station will receive a mental evaluation. (WMC)
By Myracle Evans and Gray News staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - The man charged with shooting into a Memphis TV station Tuesday morning will receive a mental evaluation.

Police said 26-year-old Jarrad Nathan wanted to speak with the news team at Fox affiliate WHBQ but ended up firing a shot into the glass at the station with an AR-style rifle.

Nathan surrendered to police after an hour-long barricade inside a hamburger restaurant near WHBQ, police said. He’s charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Jarrad Nathan, 26
Jarrad Nathan, 26(Memphis Police Department)

Police said he was taken into custody around 1 p.m. after crisis negotiators persuaded him to turn himself in.

Nathan is also charged with aggravated assault from an incident in March, with his aunt being the alleged victim. He remains in the Shelby County Jail on a $25,000 bond for that incident and $250,000 bond for the incident at WHBQ.

Nathan will reappear in Shelby County court on May 17.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of Amtrak train-car crash
Mobile PD provides details on deadly crash involving an Amtrak train and vehicle
Kelley Ann Kann ... sentenced to federal prison in embezzlement case.
‘Serial thief’ from Fairhope gets more than five years for embezzling $286,000 from employer
FILE- A closeup of a beam scale is seen in New York on April 3, 2018. Tirzepatide, a drug from...
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care
Quinterious Williams ... sentenced to life in prison.
No-show defendant sentenced to life for what prosecutors say was second attempted killing of same Mobile man
Judge finds evidence to present murder charge in a gas station shooting
Fatal gas station shooting in Prichard sparked by argument over man, detective testifies

Latest News

Psychologist Leslie Lebowitz, right, testifies on direct examination by E. Jean Carroll's...
Trump lawyers say they won’t call witnesses at rape trial
File - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell walks from the podium after speaking at a news...
Fed raises key rate but hints it may pause amid bank turmoil
Daphne residents got an exciting opportunity Wednesday morning to learn more about the vehicles...
The City of Daphne celebrates Public Works Day with event Wednesday morning
First responders are near the scene of an active shooting in Midtown Atlanta.
LIVE: 1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting, police say
A new experimental Alzheimer's drug had shown promising results in a clinical trial.
New Alzheimer's drug slows cognitive decline