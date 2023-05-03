Mobile robbery defendant ordered back to jail for bond violation

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge Wednesday determined that a robbery defendant violated the conditions of his release and ordered him locked up.

Jason Terrell Jones, who also is a person of interested in the shooting death of Keshon Bellamy in February, had been out on bond in the robbery case. He stands accused of pointing a Glock pistol at the victim in January and while an accomplice took demi-automatic rifle and a handgun.

A day after his preliminary hearing on the robbery charge, police arrested him on burglary and drug charges at an apartment complex on Stanton Road. Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood told FOX10 News that Jones is too dangerous to be on the street.

“Robbery 1st, very violent offense involving a gun and then further criminal conduct – that’s, you know, beginning to be a pattern and somebody that for the safety of the community does need to be housed in Metro Jail,” he said.

Police arrested Jones, 20, in March during a raid in which a SWAT team officer shot and killed his brother. Defense attorney Willie Huntley suggested during a hearing Wednesday that extreme grief over that killing led to poor choices.

“It’s been a significant emotional impact,” he said outside the courtroom. “He still can’t even talk about what happened that day on March the 7th. He was there. He was a witness. He actually saw his brother get shot. He saw his brother hit the ground, and he watched his brother die.”

Mobile County District Judge Zackery Moore noted that he has two brothers of his own.

“While he has my sympathy, it does not extend to the ability to break the law,” he said.

The judge rejected defense calls to place greater restrictions on Jones’ freedom while allowing him to remain out of jail.

“There are enough holes in his testimony to raise questions,” he said.

The judge suggested that Jones take a drug test Wednesday. It would be enough time for any drugs that were in his system at the time of his March arrest to have cleared out, he said. But Huntley told the judge he did not believe his client would pass a drug test.

Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Michaelyn Gober argued that Jones should not have been around drugs and guns – a fact reiterated at his April 25 hearing.

“Less than 24 hours later, he is in an apartment where marijuana was actually being smoked, by his own admission. … He’s clearly in violation of his bond,” she said.

Jones testified Wednesday, offering his own account of what happened. He said he went into the apartment because he needed to use the bathroom. He testified that he saw marijuana and tried to leave but that the SWAT team – which was at the address to serve a warrant at the next-door apartment – stopped him.

“He was trying to get out of that situation,” Huntley told FOX10 News. “He didn’t have any other alternative except to go use the bathroom there. He may have made a bad judgment decision, but he was trying to get out, and the only thing that stopped him from getting out was a SWAT team.”

Added Huntley: “You heard the wrong place the wrong time? That was definitely the wrong place, the wrong time.”

Gober argued that Jones’ account is not credible. She noted that police found both of the defendant’s cell phones in a bedroom with guns and that his explanation that he let someone borrow the phones was implausible. She also pointed out that Jones told police he had been inside the apartment only five minutes but that it actually was 20 to 30 minutes.

Blackwood said prosecutors dropped the criminal charges against Jones stemming form last week’s arrest after determining there was insufficient evidence to sustain a felony burglary charge. But city prosecutors later filed a misdemeanor second-degree marijuana possession charge against him in Mobile Municipal Court.

Regardless of the outcome of that case, Blackwood said, it was a condition of bond not to use illegal drugs.

“He was certainly there, and he was around the illegal drugs,” he said. “He had apparently ingested illegal drugs to the extent that he would have failed a drug test even this morning.”

Huntley called the latest arrest an “eye-opening experience” for his client.

“I think this will help him make much better decisions in the future,” he told the judge.

Moore said he would be open to consider reinstating bond at a later date but added that if he did, it almost certainly include a condition of daily drug testing.

