MPD: Couple robbed after asking for directions

(Storyblocks)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man and woman who asked two people for directions ended up getting robbed, according to the Mobile Police Department.

The two victims reportedly drove to police headquarters around noon Tuesday and reported the alleged robbery to authorities.

The alleged incident took place Friday when victims were driving near Diane Court and Sandra Drive. According to police, the couple had asked two unknown males for directions. The suspects reportedly took out guns and demanded the victims’ personal property. When the victims handed over the items, the suspects ran away, police said.

No one was injured and the investigation is ongoing.

