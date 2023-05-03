MPD searching for suspect who ran an armored vehicle into a business

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are searching for a suspect who drove an armored vehicle into a local business and fled on foot.

Police said on Sunday, April 30 at 8:40 p.m., they responded to Garda World off Halls Mill after receiving a report of a vehicle that crashed into the building.

Authorities discovered an employee of the business had intentionally driven an armored vehicle into the building before fleeing on foot, according to police.

MPD said the vehicle caused extensive damage to the building and two parked vehicles.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.