NAS Pensacola reopens public access to certain parts of the base starting May17th

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -Civilian access to NAS Pensacola had been mostly shut down since the deadly 2019 terrorist attack. NAS Commanding Officer Captain Terry Shashaty says he first requested to restore public access last June.

“The previous exception of policy was allowed to expire so we had to go through that whole process again to ensure our security protocols are what are required and needed to make sure the safety of the installation is in place,” said Captain Shashaty.

Over the last year officials allowed visitors on base a few weekends. Thanks to how those weekends went NAS Pensacola was given the green light to expand public access.

“We were able to prove that we can have visitors on the installation while maintaining the safety and security of the installation as well as the safety of the people who work and live on this base as well as the visitors that will end up coming here,” added Shashaty.

Starting May 17th from 9-3. Visitors will be able to visit the Barrancas National Cemetery, the Pensacola Lighthouse and the National Naval Aviation Museum. It couldn’t come at a better time for the museum and the lighthouse.

“Visitors are our life blood. It cost us about $5 million over the last few years since the base was closed for regular access,” said Admiral Kyle Cozad, President and CEO of the National Naval Aviation Museum Foundation.

“It’s an asset and part of the cultural heritage of Pensacola to be able to be here,” said Jon Hill, executive director of the Pensacola Lighthouse.

Residents like Alpha Gipson say it’s been a long time coming.

“I don’t think they should have shut it down in the first place. I’ve been out there 3 or 4 times and you just can’t get it all at one time. I think everybody should go through there at least once,” said Gipson.

Captain Shashaty says all security protocols have been worked out with local law enforcement with navy command staff. He urges visitors to speak up if they see anything suspicious.

“We’re going to live by the see something say something motto,” said Shashaty. “If there is an issue on base I have full confidence in my team that they’ll be able handle anything that comes our way.”

As part of a phased reopening the base will allow access starting tomorrow through Sunday as well as next Thursday-Sunday from 9-3 where visitors will be able to visit those same public interest areas. You will need to enter through the West Gate on Blue Angel Parkway.

All U.S. citizens or U.S. nationals 18 and older must have a Real ID or a passport.

According to a release from NAS Pensacola a Real ID is marked by a star on the upper right of the card. Id you don’t have one you must present an original or certified true copy of a birth certificate bearing a raised seal, social security card, and driver’s license issued by a state, territory, possession or District of Columbia that is not REAL ID-compliant.

Foreign Nationals are authorized access but must be escorted by a U.S. citizen. The U.S. citizen will have a background check conducted upon arrival. Foreign National visitors who have not been processed through the Foreign Visits System Confirmation Module (FVSCM) must be in possession and present a permanent Resident Card, Alien Registration Receipt Card (Form 1-551) or a foreign passport which contains a temporary 1-551 stamp or a temporary 1-551 printed notification on a Machine[1]Readable Immigrant Visa (MRIV)

Air station access will be dependent on available parking at the National Naval Aviation Museum and Pensacola Lighthouse. Once parking is full, public access will be halted until more parking becomes available. Temporary traffic control points will be located on base to prevent public access to other areas.

The following restrictions will apply to visitors during public access:

• No weapons (firearms/knives) allowed (to include Concealed Weapon Permit holders)

• No backpacks/coolers allowed (diaper bags or medically required bags are acceptable and subject to search)

• No alcoholic beverages allowed

• No drones allowed (countermeasures will be taken)

• Persons with felony convictions are not authorized base access

• No visitors with boats and boat trailers

• All vehicles and personnel are subject to security searches and background checks

