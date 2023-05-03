Recipe: Crawfish Bisque

Recipe courtesy Cheryl’s Cafe

INGREDIENTS:

1 stick butter

1 lg onion, diced

1 cup celery, diced

1 tbsp garlic, minced

3 tbsp Cajun seasoning

12 cups unsalted chicken or vegetable broth

1 and 1/2 cups cornstarch

4 cups heavy cream

2 lbs crawfish tails

STEPS:

Over medium-high heat

Sauté onion and celery in butter until soft and translucent. 5-7 minutes

Stir in garlic and Cajun seasoning, cook 30 seconds.

Add broth and bring to a boil

Add crawfish and simmer 2 minutes

In a separate bowl Combine cornstarch and heavy cream, whisk until smooth.

Add cream mixture to pot and stir until thickened.

Makes 20 cups.

ABOUT THE BUSINESS:

Cheryl’s Cafe, family owned and run since 1998, by mother and son team, Cheryl and Mitch.

Open for lunch Monday - Friday, 11a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Sandwiches, salads, daily specials, and homemade desserts, including banana pudding and dream pie.

Located in the Walgreens shopping center, 6580 Spanish Fort Blvd, Spanish Fort, Alabama

Check us out on Facebook or www.cherylscafespanishfort.com

